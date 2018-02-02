Smith County deputies investigating report of shooting at reside - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County deputies investigating report of shooting at residence

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Eagle Creek on Facebook) (Source: Eagle Creek on Facebook)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting.

Deputies responded to the Eagle Creek Mobile Home Park. This mobile home community is located in the 11300 block of Highway 271, north of Tyler. 

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly