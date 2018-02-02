Church student ministry collects thousands of cans for 'Souper Bowl of Caring'

An East Texas church is going the extra mile to help those in need this Super Bowl Sunday.

As a part of "Souper Bowl of Caring," the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler has been collecting canned goods since the beginning of January.

A competition among Sunday School Classes has led to the collection of over 7,000 cans.

“This is a very tangible way for them to help and to see what their hard work promoting and pushing this can do,” says Neil McKown, the youth minister at First Presbyterian. “Just by putting their minds to it, by asking by talking to people and by sharing that there are real issues in our community.”

The cans will be picked up by PATH, People Attempting To Help, on Sunday.

First Presbyterian has collected enough cans to stock the food pantry for one week and feed 440 families.

For more information about the Souper Bowl of Caring or to make a donation head to their website.

