Patriot Paws Service Dogs to help disabled veterans

The University of Texas at Tyler is hoping to join over 300 other school across the country in Division II athletics.More >>
The University of Texas at Tyler is hoping to join over 300 other school across the country in Division II athletics.More >>
The East Texas Medical Center made an announcement this week that they would be suspending their kidney transplant program, leaving patients on the transplant list worried they’ll be forgotten about.More >>
The East Texas Medical Center made an announcement this week that they would be suspending their kidney transplant program, leaving patients on the transplant list worried they’ll be forgotten about.More >>
According to Cherokee County Jail officials, visitation is temporarily suspended.More >>
According to Cherokee County Jail officials, visitation is temporarily suspended.More >>
During a special scheduled board meeting Friday, the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees appointed a new interim principal today.More >>
During a special scheduled board meeting Friday, the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees appointed a new interim principal today.More >>