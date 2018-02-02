Patriot Paws Service Dogs to help disabled veterans

Patriot Paws Service Dogs is an organization that provides service dogs to American veterans to help restore physical and emotional independence.

Patriot Paws was started in Rockwall, Texas, by a professional dog trainer who realized that disabled veterans were in desperate need of assistance dogs.

A veteran stated, "Fuzzy has made my life easier, keeps me calm and collected with my kids, and gives me a reason to get outside."

For more information on the organization and how to donate, go to the patriot paws' website.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.