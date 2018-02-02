Visitation suspended at Cherokee County Jail until February 10 due to flu outbreak

According to Cherokee County Jail officials, visitation is temporarily suspended.



According to a post on social media by the jail, the suspension of visitation is effective now. There will be no more visitation until Saturday, February 10. The post said "we apologize for the inconvenience but this is due to influenza that has affected our facility. This is under doctor's order and under the instruction of Texas Jail Standards."



They said that the doctor will re-evaluate the condition at the jail on February 8 and will either maintain or release the facility depending upon the health of the inmates at that time.

