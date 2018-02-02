Dudley Lang knows a thing or two about Cajun cooking. And sometimes, you need a cool counterpoint to all that spicy Cajun cooking.

This broccoli salad has plenty of flavor, and it will cool down your tongue, too.

Dudley's special broccoli salad with bacon by Dudley's Cajun Cafe

Ingredients:

6 cups broccoli florets

1/4 cup chopped purple onion

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

crumbled cooked bacon

sharp cheddar cheese, grated



Method



Combine mayo, sugar and vinegar. Pour over broccoli florets and onion. Mix, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Just before serving, add halved tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and cheese. Stir to combine. Enjoy!