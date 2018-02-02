Dudley Lang knows a thing or two about Cajun cooking. And sometimes, you need a cool counterpoint to all that spicy Cajun cooking.
This broccoli salad has plenty of flavor, and it will cool down your tongue, too.
Dudley's special broccoli salad with bacon by Dudley's Cajun Cafe
Ingredients:
6 cups broccoli florets
1/4 cup chopped purple onion
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
crumbled cooked bacon
sharp cheddar cheese, grated
Method
Combine mayo, sugar and vinegar. Pour over broccoli florets and onion. Mix, cover, and refrigerate overnight.
Just before serving, add halved tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and cheese. Stir to combine. Enjoy!
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.