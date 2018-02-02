Bullard ISD appoints interim principal for high school

During a specially scheduled board meeting Friday, the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees appointed a new interim principal today.

Donny Williams will serve as the interim principal at Bullard High School for the remainder of the 2017-2018 school year.

“I am super excited about being at Bullard ISD. There’s been a void in my heart with not having engagement with students and faculty for the past five years. My prayer every day is to have a positive influence on people; this position will certainly give me that opportunity once again,” said Williams.

Williams has been in education for over 33 years, most recently in the capacity of administrator and High School Principal at Lindale.

His official start date will be Monday, Feb.5.

"We are blessed to have Mr. Donny Williams step up and lead BHS! He is a man of tremendous character and passion for students and staff. We look forward to the positive impact he will immediately make on the campus and community," added Superintendent Todd Schneider.

