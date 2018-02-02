Crews responding to grass fire on FM 3079 in Chandler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Crews responding to grass fire on FM 3079 in Chandler

CHANDLER, TX (KLTV) -

Fire crews are responding to a grass fire in Henderson County.

The fire was reported on FM 3079 in Chandler.

The Fire Marshal's office confirms that 6 fire departments are currently responding.

The fire started at 2 acres and has reportedly progressed. 

Details are limited at this time. 

