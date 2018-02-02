Cherokee County home destroyed in house fire, no one injured

Fire destroyed a house in Cherokee County early this morning, thankfully no one was injured, according to the Jacksonville Progress.

The residence, located on County Road 3308, reportedly caught fire around 1 a.m.

The man living in the residence woke to the smell of smoke. He discovered the back of the house on fire.

The man and his dog escaped the fire uninjured. The house was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

