Groundbreaking ceremony to be held on Longview's new medical complex

City of Longview:

East Texas leaders will be present at the public groundbreaking ceremony for construction on Longview's all-new medical complex, Judson Office Park, on Thursday, February 15.

Mayor Andy Mack will speak at the event, which is set for 3:30 p.m. Sen. Bryan Hughes, State Rep. Jay Dean and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt are also expected to attend.

The state-of-the-art facility will be the first of its kind in the city. Dr. Yasser Zeid, owner of Zeid Women's Health Center, is at the head of the venture.

"We saw a need in East Texas for a convenient site that encompasses all the health services that families in the area are seeking," Zeid said.

Judson Office Park will be located at 2301 Judson Road. The services offered will include obstetrics and gynecology, primary medical care, pediatrics, dental care, and behavioral health care for adults and children.

"The concept is for this to be a truly comprehensive healthcare destination for everyone," Wael Sobhy, CFO of Zeid Women's Health Center, said. "There are plans for a pharmacy and other ancillary medical offices to join us as well."

Dr. Zeid and his staff have been providing ob/gyn care to the women of East Texas for 20 years. Their mission has always been to provide excellent care without regard for social status or type of payment.

Zeid's collaboration with Special Health Resources for Texas (SHRT) helps them achieve this goal on a larger scale. SHRT is a Federally Qualified Health Clinic, offering East Texas residents access to affordable health care options, including medical, dental and behavioral health services.

"We're excited about the opportunity to offer a comprehensive array of services, unified at brand new location," Kim Nesvig, CEO of SHRT, said. "This will make it easier for those we serve to access the care they need."

The new complex won't just affect the quality and convenience of health care in Longview. It is expected to have a positive economic impact on the area as well.

"In addition to the jobs created by the construction of the multi-million dollar site," Sobhy said, "we expect Judson Office Park to eventually generate an abundance of new jobs, ranging from physicians to medical support staff and administrative positions."

Construction of the primary site is scheduled for completion in spring of 2019. However, there are already tentative plans for four to five additional buildings in the works.

The public is invited to attend the ground breaking ceremony. Light refreshments will be served.