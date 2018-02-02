Texas governor marks February 2 as Texas Military Heroes Day

Governor Greg Abbott once again declares February 2 as Texas Military Heroes Day.

Texas Military Heroes Day is a day to honor all who have sacrificed and served in the military on behalf of the Lone Star State.

A few of the heroes mentioned by the governor include Audie Murphy, who fought in World War II, and Chris Kyle, who is widely known as the military's most prolific sniper.

A press release by the Office of the Governor states that every February 2 from now on will be Texas Military Heroes Day.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.