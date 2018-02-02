Become an entrepreneur, participate in the East Texas Business Plan Competition

If you have aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur, you could be an elevator pitch away from kickstarting your business.

If you have a business idea you want to make a reality, you might want to participate in the East Texas Business Plan Competition.

The grand prize winner of the East Texas Business Competition will include specialized mentorship, incubator space provided by Tyler Junior College and a monetary award to help entrepreneurs kick-off their business.

The event is being put on by Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute (EI2) and the Tyler Innovation Pipeline.

The competition is split into two rounds and begins with an elevator pitch submitted to Youtube. The judges will narrow down the submissions and assign mentors to the remaining competitors. For the second round, remaining teams will create a business plan to present to the judges.

There is no entry fee required for any part of the competition.

If you're interested you can email Dr. Kevin James at ETXBusinessPlan@uttyler.edu by Feb. 2 to declare your intent to compete. Then start working on a 5 minute or less YouTube video to submit your pitch.

For more information on the event click here.

