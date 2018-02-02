Participate in Downtown Tyler historic Heart Bomb

The City of Tyler invites the community to participate in the second annual Heart Bomb.

Heart Bombs are love letters to historic places. The Heart Bomb initiative is associated with the "This Place Matters" program.

Show your love for the City of Tyler by creating a unique heartfelt, and heart-shaped, message. The paper hearts will be placed outside the historic Downtown Cooperative Savings and Loan Building.

Creation stations will be available the week before the event. The size and design of the hearts are up to the creator. Those who are unable to attend the creation stations can design their own.

The Creation Station schedule:

Feb. 5 to 9 – Free Creation Station – Gallery Main Street (110 W. Erwin St.) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 8 – Free Creation Station – Strada Caffé (302 E. Front St.) 5 to 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 – Free Creation Station – ETX Brewing Co. (221 S. Broadway Ave.) Noon to 2 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Open House & Reception– Wilcox Lofts (230 S. Broadway Ave.) 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An open house will be held February 14 to view the inside. Light refreshments will be provided at Strada Caffe.

For more information, visit the City of Tyler's website.

