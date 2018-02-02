Welcome to six more weeks of winter! Thanks Punxsutawney Phil

The groundhog saw his shadow. You know what that means? Six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Friday morning in central Pennsylvania. Many took to Twitter to announce their disappointment, some with humor.

#PunxsutawneyPhil why do you ALWAYS see your shadow?!? — Molly (@DrMollyGrant) February 2, 2018

#HappyGroundhogDay to people who don't trust Climate Science but do trust involuntary rodent weather forecasts.#PunxsutawneyPhil — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 2, 2018

Not believing the whole "6 more weeks of winter", Phil. You're just playing with us ridiculous humans, right? (Yeah, thought so.) #GroundhogDay #PunxsutawneyPhil — Brittany D Perkins (@DunnBritt) February 2, 2018

Even Longview ISD got in on the fun today sharing their enthusiasm for the prediction.

On Feb. 2 each year, the town of Punxsutawney, PA depends on the legendary groundhog for it's prediction and hosts a festive celebration. The tradition has been going on since 1887.

I'd have more of that #FridayFeeling if #PunxsutawneyPhil had predicted an early spring, but let's face it: what does a groundhog know about weather anyway? — Amanda Ebner (@AmandaEbner_) February 2, 2018

If you don't trust the rodent and prefer a more scientific approach to determining the weather, the Spring Equinox falls on March 20, which ironically is about 6 weeks away.

