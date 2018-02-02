Welcome to six more weeks of winter! Thanks Punxsutawney Phil - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Welcome to six more weeks of winter! Thanks Punxsutawney Phil

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

The groundhog saw his shadow. You know what that means? Six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Friday morning in central Pennsylvania.  Many took to Twitter to announce their disappointment, some with humor. 

Even Longview ISD got in on the fun today sharing their enthusiasm for the prediction.

On Feb. 2 each year, the town of Punxsutawney, PA depends on the legendary groundhog for it's prediction and hosts a festive celebration. The tradition has been going on since 1887. 

If you don't trust the rodent and prefer a more scientific approach to determining the weather, the Spring Equinox falls on March 20, which ironically is about 6 weeks away. 

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly