Brownsboro police confirm fatality in wreck involving motorcycle on Highway 31 at FM 3204

Brownsboro police and emergency officials responded the scene of a fatal wreck Friday morning.

The wreck occurred onHighway 31 at FM 3204 and involved a motorcycle and an SUV. Police tell KLTV a motorcyclist was killed in the wreck.

DPS, Brownsboro PD, and Brownsboro VFD responded to the scene.

East and westbound lanes of Highway 31 were closed in the area for cleanup but we're told have since been reopened.

The name of the deceased individual has not been released at this time.

