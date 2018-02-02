Brownsboro PD identify man killed in wreck involving motorcycle on Highway 31, FM 3204

Brownsboro police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a morning wreck along Highway 31.

According to Police Chief Roberston, Bryan Paul Isbell, 44, was the driver killed in the wreck.

The wreck occurred onHighway 31 at FM 3204 and involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

DPS, Brownsboro PD, and Brownsboro VFD responded to the scene.

East and westbound lanes of Highway 31 were closed in the area for cleanup but we're told have since been reopened.

