Game room closed down in Malakoff, two arrested

A game room in the Malakoff area was closed down Thursday and two people were arrested.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said law enforcement suspected illegal activity was occurring at the Hippy Hut Game Room at 10530 State Highway 31 in Malakoff. A search warrant was obtained by a team of investigators from The Henderson County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.

The attendant in charge of the game room, Cheryl Norman, 48 and manager Regina Jones, 53, were both arrested and face charges including engaging in an organized criminal activity, promotion of gambling, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling devices and possession of gambling paraphernalia.

Norman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, which was suspected methamphetamine.

Investigators seized the drugs, gaming equipment and a large amount of cash.

Norman is in the Henderson County Jail. Her bonds total $29,000. Jones is in the Henderson County Jail. Her bonds total $17,000.

