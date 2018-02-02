Red Cross assisting family who lost home to fire in Harrison Co.

Multiple fire departments responded to a reported fire at a home in Harrison County, northeast of Longview.

Sometime after midnight Friday, West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, Hallsville Fire Department, and Judson Metro Volunteer Department responded to the home on Sandy Lane.

No injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A first responder at the scene said the Red Cross is en route to provide assistance to the residents.

