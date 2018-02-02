Friday's Weather: Decreasing clouds and cool temperatures.  Afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

Happy Friday, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures dropping into the 30s this morning. Clouds will decrease through the day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by afternoon.

Temperatures will be just below average in the lower 50s this afternoon with less wind than yesterday. Clouds begin to increase again overnight with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions expected tomorrow.

A chance for rain begins to increase by late afternoon Saturday as another cold front moves into the region. Temperatures Saturday will start in the 30s and reach the lower 50s by afternoon.

Just a very slight chance that a few showers could last into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the lower 60s just ahead of the weak cold front.

Not a lot of sunshine to start next week, but temperatures will be in the 60s.

Another cold front arrives late Tuesday with another good chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.