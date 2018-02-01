Winnsboro City Council passes policy affecting elected officials' social media use

The Winnsboro City Council voted four to one in favor of the Council Procedures and Decorum policy.

Residents attended the meeting to voice their opinion on the matter. The city administrator, Craig Lindholm, says no substantive changes were made to the policy.

The policy states that Winnsboro City Council members can address citizens on social media, but can not state they will fix an issue.

Lindholm says the council came to a consensus that elected officials will not be reprimanded by the city, but if they violate The Texas Open Meetings Act they can be prosecuted by the state.

Related Stories:

Winnsboro City Council's use of Social Media prompts controversial policy proposal

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.