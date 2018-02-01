Several injuries reported in Smith County wreck

Officials with the Department of Public Safety tell KLTV, crews are still on the scene of an accident in Smith County.

The incident was first reported at 7:18 PM Thursday night between Tyler and Kilgore, on Highway 31 East near County Road 238.

Officials say, no roads are shut down at this time.

They say, several people are injured.

Witnesses on the scene tell us, two vehicles were involved.

We'll bring you more details as they become available.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.