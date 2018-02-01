ETMC reaches settlement after million dollar lawsuit

Hospital rules and regulations are supposed to keep patients safe, but now East Texas Medial Center will pay millions after violating their own rules and regulations.

Attorneys for Gladewater resident Billy Pierce say Pierce underwent surgery to have gallstones removed, but when his doctor failed to complete the surgery, Pierce was put into an induced coma for more than month.

“He literally almost died,” Pierce’s lawyer Reid Martin said. “And the family was told to seek hospice care, and the family was told to bring in relatives to say goodbye to Mr. Pierce, on numerous occasions. And he just needed a simple procedure to save his life.”

Court records show 62-year-old Billy Pierce was admitted to ETMC Tyler for stomach pain and vomiting. Pierce’s attorney says Dr. Gary Boyd was assigned to the case, even though ETMC supervisors were aware that Boyd’s medical license had been placed on probation nearly 10 months before Pierce walked into their emergency room.

“Fighting for Billy Pierce over the past two years has been something our law firm has put every ounce of effort into,” Martin said.

Boyd placed Pierce into a coma after a failed surgery to remove gallstones. Court documents say Boyd did not visit his patient for 19 days. Martin says that’s when Pierce’s organs began to fail.

“He could’ve had an ERCP anytime,” Martin said. “He needed an ERPC immediately, and he was not provided with that critical necessary care.”

After two weeks in court, the jury found East Texas Medical Center and Dr. Boyd had violated their own bylaws for patient care. The jury awarded Pierce $43 million in his lawsuit for gross negligence, saying ETMC was 90-percent accountable and 10-percent was Dr. Boyd’s responsibility.

“ETMC never took responsibility,” Martin said. “I hope they take responsibility now.”

ETMC officials said Boyd’s hospital privileges have not been revoked and he continues to treat patients. ETMC released a statement saying

“In regard to the Pierce lawsuit, ETMC disagrees with the outcome. The case has, however, been resolved with all parties and settled for $9 million. There will be no appeal.”

Pierce did not want to be interviewed but says he hopes that his experience will prevent something like this from happening again at any hospital.

