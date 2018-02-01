Texas Department of Public Safety addresses border control conflict during ETX meeting

Border security was a hot topic in East Texas today as the Department of Homeland Security and Public Safety committee met up to discuss key issues.

"When I hear that somehow my community is responsible for people snorting, sniffing, injecting methamphetamine, I take offense to that," Texas Representative Poncho Alvarez says.



Alvarez was offended after he believed the Department of Public Safety was accusing his home town of Eagle Pass, located near the border, of widespread drug smuggling.



But DPS Director Steve McCraw clarified that law enforcement needed to deal with each of their own counties' issues individually, and not just blanketly blame the border for the cartels here in Texas.



"Texas is not going to forfeit any part of Texas to Mexican cartels," DPS Director Steve McCraw says.



McCraw later explains that methamphetamine has evolved over time to become cleaner and more attractive to users, leaving the DPS stuck without enough muscle to fight the issue.



McCraw says the federal government has lost 2,000 of its employees, and the Texas DPS has lost 900, mostly due to budget cuts.

He later blames the Department of Homeland Security for not taking border control as seriously.

But DPS is also hopeful they'll start to recognize the value of security as drugs become more prominent.

"What they are able to do on that border is going to benefit east Texas, no question," DPS director Steve McCraw says.

The committee was held at Tyler Junior College Thursday morning.

