Tyler man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer

A Tyler man has pleaded guilty in a case involving allegations that he impersonated a police officer in May.

According to District Attorney Matt Bingham, John David Harwood accepted a plea deal of five years deferred adjudication Thursday in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom. As part of the plea agreement, Harwood, 36, must have supervised continuation of his medication and treatment for a mental health disorder, Bingham said.

Harwood was arrested in May when a man reported to police that he had been pulled over by someone “he did not believe was actually a police officer.”

According to Tyler Police, Harwood used a 2016 white Chevrolet Tahoe, with LED lights and a siren, to pull over the individual. The citizen told police Harwood yelled at them to watch their speed or they could be arrested. He then re-entered the Tahoe and drove away.

The person who got pulled over reported the incident to the Tyler Police Department and gave officials the license plate number on the Tahoe.

