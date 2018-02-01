Gladewater police searching for ABC Auto Parts store thief

Gladewater police are searching for a suspect who was caught on surveillance camera stealing from a store.

On Jan. 31, police say the suspect entered the ABC Auto Parts Store, located in the 700 block of East Broadway Ave.

The suspect reportedly entered the store illegally and stole several items including tools and a safe.

The Gladewater Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in the photographs.

Information can be provided by calling the Gladewater Police Department at (903) 845-2166 and asking for Detective James Gillen or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867).

