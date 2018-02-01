Man sentenced to 6 years in prison in Whitehouse high-speed chase case

A jury sentenced an East Texas man to time in prison as a result of his role in a high speed chase.



Welch was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday in Judge Christi Kennedy's court in the case wherein he was accused of evading arrest or detention while operating a vehicle. The punishment range for this 3rd degree felony was 2-10 years.



According to police, a high-speed chase happened the night of May 12, 2017, after the driver, Marlin Welch, 63, of Brownsboro, failed to obey a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle turned onto Hwy 135 and headed towards Jacksonville. Jacksonville police put down spike strips, but Welch maneuvered to avoid hitting the spikes directly. They later released video of the chase.

Welch eventually pulled over and was taken into custody. Assisting Whitehouse Police Department in that chase were Smith County Constables, Texas Dept. of Public Safety troopers, Jacksonville Police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Welch was tried by Jacob Putman and Noah Coltman.



