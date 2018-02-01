Hallsville man pleads guilty to dealing meth

A Hallsville man has pleaded guilty to distributing 50 grams of meth in Gregg County in October of 2016.

Federal court records show Dedric Lavaughn Stanley, 42, entered a guilty plea on Monday.

According to the text of the indictment, Stanley distributed 50 grams of meth on Oct. 14, 2016. He was indicted on the charge on Oct. 18.

Stanley faces between 10 years in prison and life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

