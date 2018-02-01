Bowie County Sheriff's Office: Private citizen shot man trying to break into home

BOWIE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Authorities in Bowie County are investigating an incident in which a private citizen shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into the person’s home Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment, and he was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Bateson Lane on Wednesday at about 9:35 p.m. The 911 caller told the dispatcher that an intoxicated man wearing blue jeans, no shirt, and a teal hat was causing a disturbance at that location.

While the BCSO deputies were still on their way to the scene, the dispatcher told them that a burglary was in progress in the 400 block of Fricks Lane, which is adjacent to the location of the original disturbance call, the press release stated.

“This caller said that a white male was attempting to break into her home through the back door and her husband, Joseph Combs, had shot the intruder,” the press release stated. “Deputy Michelle Carrier and Texas Department Public Safety Trooper Chad Turner arrived a short time later.”

The law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene first found a man matching the description of the Bateson Lane disturbance suspect lying in the backyard of the home on Fricks Lane. The man, who was later identified as Michael Wade McBride, 26, of Texarkana, had a visible gunshot wound, the press release stated.

McBride was alert when the law enforcement officers found him, and a Life Net ambulance took him to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment.

“No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the press release stated.

