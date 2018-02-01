Bowie County Sheriff's Office: Private citizen shot man trying to break into home

Smith County District Attorney candidate Alicia Barkley is speaking out today in response to the allegations her opponent, Jacob Putman, made on Monday.More >>
Border security was a hot topic in East Texas today as the Department of Homeland Security and Public Safety committee met up to discuss key issues.
Claiming a faulty jury charge, an appeals court has sent a Nacogdoches woman's Panola County murder conviction back to a trial court.
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty in a case involving allegations that he impersonated a police officer in May.
Gladewater police are searching for a suspect who was caught on surveillance camera stealing from a store.
