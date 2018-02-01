The City of Tyler wins Texas Historical Commission Award

The City of Tyler received the Anice B. Read Award of Excellence in Community Heritage Development by the Texas Historical Commission. This is the first time the City of Tyler received the award.

The Texas Historical Commission honored Tyler with the award for the accomplishments and exemplary leadership in the preservation of Texas' historic places. The Anice B. Read Award of Excellence in Community Heritage Development recognizes exemplary work in community revitalization, preservation planning and protection, or heritage tourism.

The City of Tyler was recognized by the THC as one of Texas' earliest communities to initiate a municipal preservation program. Tyler was also recognized for the renowned Azalea Trails and Rose Garden, which attract more than 100,000 people each year.

A press release states that Tyler was acknowledged for its six districts and 22 individual buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places as well as 124 local landmarks.

“This award provides the recognition Tyler has worked so hard for and reassurance that our community remains a leader in the field,” said Amber Rojas, historic preservation officer and interim Main Street manager.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.