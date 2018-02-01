Two-life sentences for ETX man accused of beating former officer with tire iron

An East Texas man has received two life sentences after being found guilty by a Gregg County jury of an aggravated robbery, in which he was accused of badly beating a former officer with a tire iron.

Jimmy Harris Jr.'s verdict was declared a few hours after he was found guilty Thursday morning on the charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest with a vehicle in an October 2016 incident in a garage at a residence in the 600 block of Omega Street in Longview.

According to an arrest warrant, on Oct. 29, 2016, Harris hid inside the garage of Ronald Walker. Walker walked into the garage to do laundry when he saw Harris who was wearing a cloth over his face.

Walker told police at the time that Harris made a verbal statement to him and said something similar to "old man you are gonna die." The suspect then picked up a crowbar and struck Walker several times.

According to the arrest warrant, police observed the suspect driving in Walker's car, a short time after the call came in about the assault. A pursuit ensued. Harris wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot, escaping arrest.

Harris was incarcerated in the Gregg County Jail on a theft charge in February of 2017. He was served a new charge of aggravated robbery while serving time in the jail.

Harris faces a sentence of 2 to 99 years or life.

http://www.kltv.com/story/37388222/aggravated-robbery-trial-underway-in-longview

http://www.kltv.com/story/37384278/trial-begins-for-etx-man-accused-of-beating-former-officer-with-tire-iron

