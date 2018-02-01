Civilian, firefighter injured in building fire on Troup Hwy

One civilian and one firefighter was injured last night in a building fire in Tyler.

Tyler firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire Wednesday evening at an upholstery repair business, located in the 5100 block of Troup Highway.

The initial call was received at 6:57 p.m., with five engine companies, one Ladder Company, a District Chief, and one Investigator responding to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the business and immediately began firefighting operations, including efforts to protect several nearby exposures.

Tyler District Fire Chief Stephen Hickey says a small explosion did occur, likely caused by chemicals in the upholstery shop. Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office reported that the presence of various chemicals used at the business likely contributed to the fire’s intensity.

Investigators interviewed the occupant and determined that an operating space heater in the area/building is where the fire originated.

One person was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a Dallas burn hospital for further treatment. Additionally, one firefighter sustained a minor injury that did not require transport to a medical facility.

The estimated dollar loss is approximately $170,000 on the building, according to the Tyler Fire Department.

Crews remained on the scene fighting hot spots until 1:10 a.m.

The investigation remains open at this time.

