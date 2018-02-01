Smith County DA candidate Barkley holds presser to respond to allegations

Smith County District Attorney candidate Alicia Barkley is speaking out today in response to a presser held by her opponent, Jacob Putman, on Monday.

Barkley: "I am not here to call anyone a liar, to allege any corruption or talk about any big conspiracies" #RaceforDA — Melissa Greene (@LissaGreene13) February 1, 2018

Smith County Assistant District Attorney Jacob Putman broke his silence Monday morning after an audit found that he, along with eight other prosecutors, violated internal policy numerous times.

Barkley said today she is not proud of what she saw on Monday saying "citizens deserve better than name-calling." She vowed "level-headed mature leadership and uncompromised accountability," if put in office.

Putman and the district attorney's office have been under public scrutiny since a December 2017 shooting of Texas Department of Public Trooper Damon Allen. The man charged in that case, Dabrett Black, had previous cases in East Texas where he allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers.

A Smith County District Attorney’s Office internal audit of dismissals and reductions signed by prosecutors against department policy shows 173 were not compliant.

Putnam vowed Monday to make his personnel file available for review to show he was never reprimanded or disciplined in the 9 years he has been in office and says attacks on his record are "dirty politics at their worst." Putman also called the audit's results "lies and half-truths," and an "attempt to smear his reputation."

Read more here.

Barkley: "Proud of my reputation as a strong, aggressive prosecutor." #RaceforDA — Melissa Greene (@LissaGreene13) February 1, 2018

Last week Barkley spoke out saying “I’m angry and I’m sad for our community. These are not just file numbers or case numbers, these are people, and people whose lives are being affected, and they need to have a voice. So again, my goal is to create a system of accountability that we can enforce so that every case gets the attention that it needs.”

Barkley: DA "must be able to out in place and enforce policies" says she is confident she can implement "the solution" #RaceforDA — Melissa Greene (@LissaGreene13) February 1, 2018

Read more here.

Barkley discussed her experience saying she was the only candidate who has prosecuted a death penalty case. She added the decision to run for D.A. was not made lightly.

Barkley: "this is not a decision I woke up and thought, "oh that might be fun." Says she was not "recruited" #RaceforDA — Melissa Greene (@LissaGreene13) February 1, 2018

Barkley answers questions https://t.co/0mqGlM5Zjd — Melissa Greene (@LissaGreene13) February 1, 2018

Related: Smith County DA’s Office audit shows 173 dismissals, reductions against policy since 2013

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.