Major meth dealer arrested in Henderson County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Major meth dealer arrested in Henderson County

Michael Brandon Moore (Source: Henderson County Judicial Records) Michael Brandon Moore (Source: Henderson County Judicial Records)
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A search warrant at a residence west of Athens late Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a "major methamphetamine dealer, " according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Brandon Moore, 34, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance of more than 200 grams.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse's team executed a search warrant on County Road 3925 Wednesday night.

Moore was found with a substantial amount of the contraband, a large amount of cash, and equipment to sell the drugs.

Investigators obtained information about Moore and were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

Approximately 211 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found along with cash, a scale commonly used to weigh drugs and bags for distribution.

Moore was taken to the Henderson County Jail. His bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly