Major meth dealer arrested in Henderson County

A search warrant at a residence west of Athens late Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a "major methamphetamine dealer, " according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Brandon Moore, 34, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance of more than 200 grams.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse's team executed a search warrant on County Road 3925 Wednesday night.

Moore was found with a substantial amount of the contraband, a large amount of cash, and equipment to sell the drugs.

Investigators obtained information about Moore and were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

Approximately 211 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found along with cash, a scale commonly used to weigh drugs and bags for distribution.

Moore was taken to the Henderson County Jail. His bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.