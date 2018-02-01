Thursday's Weather: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy.  Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 60s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Not quite as chilly this morning, but still breezy at times.

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s and 50s today and will still reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees before the cold front moves through the region.

Expect cloud cover to increase through the day with only a very slight chance of an isolated shower with the cold front late this afternoon.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. Some sunshine is expected by tomorrow afternoon with much cooler temperatures.

Afternoon high temperatures on Friday will only reach the lower 50s. Clouds increase again for the weekend as another cold front approaches.

Expect temperatures in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons with a chance for rain, especially late Saturday through early Sunday.

The weekend cold front doesn't look quite as strong as it did before so temperatures next week will start near average with another cold front and another chance for rain expected by Tuesday evening.

