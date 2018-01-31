SFA men's basketball takes down Houston Baptist

Four players scored in double-figures and the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team rolled to a 20-point win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday night.



The Jacks defeated the Huskies 102 to 82 and were led by Ty Charles who poured in 31 points. Canete meanwhile put up 17 points, Holyfield added 15, and Gilmore scored 13 points.



With the win, SFA improves to 18 and 4 overall and to 7-2 in Southland Conference Play. The victory also means the Jacks stay undefeated at home this season.



