Lane Johnson's college coach loves his journey to Super Bowl LII

During Super Bowl LII media night on Monday, Groveton native Lane Johnson made sure to recognize his old stomping grounds.



A starting right tackle for the Eagles, Johnson and Philadelphia will take the field on Sunday in Minnesota against the defending champion Patriots.

The East Texan has had quite the journey to the NFL. Johnson played quarterback in high school and for Kilgore Junior College before landing on the offensive line for Oklahoma during his junior and senior year.

And that's when his career took off. In fact, Johnson who was drafted at number four overall in 2013 by the Eagles was named All-Pro this year and made the Pro Bowl.

Talk about a unique path to the top.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.