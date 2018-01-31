A chance to expand your heart

Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report on the fire that triggered an explosion in Tyler tonight. We've been talking with investigators and will have video of the fire and latest on what started it.
A push to fight human trafficking is coming from what you'd probably consider an unlikely source: hair salons. Donna McCollum has the story at 10.
Jennifer Hines joins us for Gift of Love. In tonight's report, she's introducing us to Julie and Jade.
Smith County District Attorney candidate Alicia Barkley is speaking out today in response to the allegations her opponent, Jacob Putman, made on Monday.More >>
This morning legislators from across the state are in Tyler for an official hearing of the Texas House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.More >>
One civilian and one firefighter was injured last night in a building fire in Tyler.More >>
A search warrant at a residence west of Athens late Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a "major methamphetamine dealer."More >>
Fresenius Medical Care cut their ribbon today after a two-year construction project.More >>
