UPDATE: Some lanes of Troup Hwy open to traffic, firefighters remain at scene of building fire

Investigators are on scene at 5100 Troup Highway. Tyler Fire PIO Paul Findley says that the building is a furniture upholstery business; the call came in just before 7 p.m. The business is near Shipley's Donuts.

Tyler District Fire Chief Stephen Hickey says that a small explosion did occur, likely caused by chemicals in the upholstery shop. One person has been treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time whether he was inside the building.



Oncor is at the scene in case any power lines are affected.

One northbound lane has reopened as of 8:30 p.m., all other northbound and southbound lanes of Troup Hwy are currently closed, from Shiloh to Grande.

No injuries have been reported at this time, Findley says.

