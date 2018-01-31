Henderson County fire marshal investigating string of possible arsons

The Henderson County fire marshal is investigating at least a dozen possible cases of arson, all located at abandoned homes in the Cherokee Shores subdivision in Mabank.

According to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg, “From September to December we had nine fires here in Cherokee Shores that were suspicious fires, and then this year, so far we've had three."

Fire Marshal Renberg says the fires maintain at least one major similarity; they’re all “abandoned mobile homes or structures that haven’t been tended to in a while.”

Investigators believe the Cherokee Shores area could be a target because there are about 90-100 vacant homes in the subdivision. However, it is still unclear if the suspects' goal is a warm place to stay or theft.

Fire Marshal Renberg cautions that with each fire, lives are being put at risk.

“They’re putting people’s lives in danger every time a first responder has to respond to one of these fires…These fires need to stop, and we're going to make sure that they do stop."

Arson is a first-degree felony, and charges can increase if a first responder is injured while putting out the fire. This has happened in at least one of the recent fires.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg.

