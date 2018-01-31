ESPN reports former Bullard player, AL player arrested for possession

A former Bullard all-star player who now plays for the University of Alabama has been arrested.

Major Tennison, of Flint, was arrested Wednesday in Tuscaloosa and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana according to ESPN.

Tennison signed on with the Crimson Tide in 2017.

Tennison was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail early this morning.

