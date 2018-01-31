Funding issues cause permanent closure of Regional Crisis Response Center in Marshall

The Regional Crisis Response Center has closed its Marshall location permanently, officials confirm.



According to Rick Roberts, Director of All Program Operations with Community Healthcore, the center has closed due to funding issues. The center, which has been open in Marshall since 2014, was located at 7470 TX-154.



According to Roberts, the center currently had no patients or clients in the building. He says that during recent freezing weather, damage was done to the plumbing, rendering the building uninhabitable, at least temporarily. He says that the company had been searching for funding to keep the center open, but that was unsuccessful. Thus, the announcement was made on Wednesday to employees that the center would not reopen.



Roberts says employees were told when the announcement was made that they have the opportunity to apply for open positions at the company's other locations in Longview and Atlanta. He says several have already done so.



"We are working to make the transition as seamless as possible," Roberts says.



He added that the center had provided in-patient care to people who were sent to them from area hospitals. He said that patients in need of in-patient drug rehabilitation or other types of care provided by the center will simply be taken to their alternate locations now that this center has closed, so patient care will not be compromised.

