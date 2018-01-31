Large medical care company opens its doors in Tyler

An international health care company opened a new facility in Tyler Wednesday.

Fresenius Medical Care cut their ribbon today after a two-year construction project.

The company provides medical equipment and services for patients with end-stage renal disease, a serious kidney disease.

Fresenius says they chose Tyler for the administrative business center because of the warm culture it brings to the table.

"A lot of it has to do with the energy of the people, the workforce here that will fit into our culture, and the patient that we have for patients,” Fresenius chief financial officer Peter Gladitsch says.



Fresenius is expected to bring in more than 200 new jobs to the city of Tyler.

