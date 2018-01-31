East Texan who appeared on Grammy's stage says 'believe in yourself'

Thousands of eyes were on Bruno Mars when he won record of the year at the 60th Annual Grammys Award Show, but if you had looked again, you’d have spotted an East Texan, too.

Kalei Lozano, a graduate of Van High School, found herself in a surreal place on Sunday night: on stage at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.



"It was unreal seeing all of these stars around me, and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh this is crazy! How am I here?’" Lozano, 18, said, recalling her experience.



One night while surfing the internet, Lozano found a casting call for trophy presenters at the Grammy Award Show. She sent in her application and was called to New York where she and hundreds of other girls spent three hours auditioning. Less than 24 hours after that, Lozano found out she would be making her way to the big stage with a trophy in hand, one of only two young women chosen for the job.



"I picked up the phone and he was like ‘hi this is so and so with the Grammys’ and my heart just dropped I was like, ‘please tell me I got it’," Lozano said.



Between presenting awards on stage and hanging out back stage, she was able to brush shoulders with some of the industry's most recognizable faces.



"You see Kesha, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, you see Sting, U2, you see all of these phenomenal singers," Lozano said.



But Lozano says nothing can compare to the moment she came face-to-face with her idol.



"Alicia Keys was absolutely amazing,” Lozano said. “When I found out I was going to be on stage with her, I was like ‘oh my gosh! Don't fangirl Kalei, don't fangirl," Lozano said.



In addition to being on stage with Bruno Mars, Lozano was on stage when Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Album and Alessia Cara when she was named Best New Artist.



"It was just really cool to be able to see all these people up close,” Lozano said.



After it's all said and done, Lozano encourages people everywhere that no matter how far-fetched something may seem, never give up on your dreams.



"There’s been many a time that I've had breakdowns and thought 'I can’t do this' or 'nobody believes in me,'” Lozano said. “You just have to push through and believe in yourself and know that you can do it."

Lozano now loves in Dallas where she is pursuing her career goals in modeling and acting.

