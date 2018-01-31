RECAP: Day 2 of trial for man accused of beating former officer with tire iron

The trial of Jimmy Harris Jr. continued in the 124th district court in Longview.

Harris is charged with aggravated robbery and fleeing in an October 2016 incident in a garage at a residence in Longview. Former police officer Ronald Walker was severely beaten with a crowbar and his car was stolen.

The state called several witnesses, including Candace Hux, who lives near Walker. She told police while they were investigating a nearby burglary that she had seen a man walking around the neighborhood. Police didn’t locate him, but she saw him again after police had left and took a picture of him from behind and called police.

She said he was wearing a green shirt and black shorts just like the man seen running from Ronald Walker’s wrecked car later that same day. She identified the man as Jimmy Harris in open court. The defense asked if she could identify a person from the distance in question, and she said she could.

If convicted, Harris, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, faces a sentence of 2 to 99 years or life.



