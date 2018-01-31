Four suspects arrested at Longview motels for narcotics

Over the past week, the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit (CODE) and the Longview Special Investigations and Apprehensions Unit (SIA) have been busy making several arrests related to drugs and weapons.

Teresa Alane Procella, 55, of Longview was arrested on Jan. 26 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was found with the substance at the Globe Inn, located at 1300 E. Marshall Ave during a search warrant.

A search warrant was also served at the American Dream Inn at 2015 E. Marshall Ave. Jimmy Dwayne Wallace, 51, was arrested and charged after an illegal shotgun and narcotics were found in his possession. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

On Jan. 29 officials served a search warrant on a motel room at the Palace Inn, located at 2107 E. Marshall Avenue. During the execution of that search warrant, they located a large quantity of methamphetamine, several grams of crack, ecstasy, marijuana, and prescription medication.

Police arrested Arcee Layne McCulloch, 34, of Gilmer. She was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. They also arrested Correy James Rider, 43, of Tatum for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Rider also had three outstanding warrants in Gregg County.

All four suspects were transported to the Gregg County Jail without incident.

Procella's bond has been set at $10,000. Wallace's bonds total $45,000. McCullouch's bonds total $200,000. Rider's bonds total $250,000.

