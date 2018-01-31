Tyler PD taking new approach to fight against pump skimmers

The Tyler Police Department is taking on a new approach to try and fight against card skimmers at gasoline pumps across East Texas.

The department is hosting an interactive class for gas station owners and clerks to educate them on how to look for card skimmers placed on gas pumps.

The class will be held on Feb. 16 and March 2 from 9-11 a.m. at the South Police Station, located at 574 W. Cumberland Road.

According to police, the class will discuss recent trends in pump skimming, how to look out for devices planted on pumps, and will also include a question and answer session with members of the North Texas Financial Crimes Task Force.

A video posted by The Texas Department of Agriculture in Aug. of 2017 demonstrates what you as a citizen should look for when you pull up to the pump.

RSVP is required. Those interested may contact Detective Jeff Roberts atJWRoberts@TylerTexas.com or at (903) 531-1071.

