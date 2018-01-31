Local businesses team up with the East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition in an effort to prevent underage drinking.

Restaurants and alcohol retailers in 13 counties have placed warning stickers on their alcohol coolers and to-go bags. the coalition says the purpose of this is to remind adults to think twice about providing alcohol to minors during this weekend’s super bowl and to encourage parents to talk to their children about the consequences of underage drinking.

The stickers point parents to www.dontprovideetx.com for tips for talking to their kids. Click here for more.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. ALl rights reserved.