AP reports no charges for officers who killed Dallas sniper

DALLAS, TX (AP) A grand jury has declined to bring charges against Dallas police officers responsible for the death of a sniper who had killed five officers during a downtown rally.
The Dallas County District Attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday that investigators presented their findings to a grand jury more than a year after the July 7, 2016, attack.
The decision appears to conclude the investigation, which began shortly after gunman Micah Johnson fatally shot the officers.
Johnson later was killed by a robot carrying explosives - a first for any U.S. law enforcement agency.
Ballistic reports, transcripts of police negotiations with Johnson, and other evidence has been withheld.
Johnson killed four Dallas police officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, rewritten, or redistributed.
Smith County District Attorney candidate Alicia Barkley is speaking out today in response to the allegations her opponent, Jacob Putman, made on Monday.More >>
Smith County District Attorney candidate Alicia Barkley is speaking out today in response to the allegations her opponent, Jacob Putman, made on Monday.More >>
This morning legislators from across the state are in Tyler for an official hearing of the Texas House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.More >>
This morning legislators from across the state are in Tyler for an official hearing of the Texas House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.More >>
One civilian and one firefighter was injured last night in a building fire in Tyler.More >>
One civilian and one firefighter was injured last night in a building fire in Tyler.More >>
A search warrant at a residence west of Athens late Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a "major methamphetamine dealer."More >>
A search warrant at a residence west of Athens late Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a "major methamphetamine dealer."More >>
Fresenius Medical Care cut their ribbon today after a two-year construction project.More >>
Fresenius Medical Care cut their ribbon today after a two-year construction project.More >>