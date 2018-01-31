Panola County issues burn ban - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Panola County issues burn ban

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A burn ban has been enacted in Panola County.

The county judge's office announced the burn ban on Wednesday. See a list of burn bans in the area here.

