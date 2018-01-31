Police searching for person who burglarized Peavine Laundry

Police are searching for a suspect in a burglary at a Kilgore laundry mat.

Wednesday morning the Kilgore Police Department posted a message to social media asking for help identifying the woman.

Police say the burglary occurred Jan. 24 at Peavine Laundry.

To provide information on the case, contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or email stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com. Callers can also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or text an anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yout tip and refer to incident No. 1801-1522.

