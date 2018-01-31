Train carrying Gohmert, GOP members collides with dump truck, one dead

One person is dead this morning after a train carrying several GOP members wrecked with a dump truck in West Virginia. ABC reports no GOP members were injured in the wreck.

Louie Gohmert's admin tweeted from his account just after 11 a.m.

Re: #TrainCrash: We have heard from @replouiegohmert, and he is okay. We have no other firsthand information at this time. - Kimberly Willingham — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) January 31, 2018

Several other GOP Congressional members tweeted they were also alright including Texas U.S. Congressman John Ratcliffe who was not on board the train.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out about the accident with the train carrying members to the GOP Retreat. I am safe. First responders are on the scene. — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) January 31, 2018

Ted Cruz also tweeted that he was alright but that some are injured.

Thanks to all who have showed concern, I am just fine. Please keep in your prayers any others involved in the collision who have been injured. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 31, 2018

It was reported that there were two people on the garbage truck. One was reportedly flown by medical helicopter to a hospital.

We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck. pic.twitter.com/0I9jOwHTmb — Rep. Greg Walden (@repgregwalden) January 31, 2018

Please take a moment to say a quick prayer for those injured in the train accident this morning, especially those in the truck that collided with the train. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

Dr. Roger Marshall who was on board the train reportedly helped two people in the garbage truck who are now being taken to the hospital. Dr. Marshall tweeted they are injured badly.

Dr. Marshall perfmormed cpr on train conductor, and helped the two people in the garbage truck who are now in the ambulance. They are injured badly. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

