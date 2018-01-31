Train carrying Gohmert, GOP members collides with dump truck, on - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Train carrying Gohmert, GOP members collides with dump truck, one dead

One person is dead this morning after a train carrying several GOP members wrecked with a dump truck in West Virginia. ABC reports no GOP members were injured in the wreck.

Louie Gohmert's admin tweeted from his account just after 11 a.m.

Several other GOP Congressional members tweeted they were also alright including Texas U.S. Congressman John Ratcliffe who was not on board the train.

Ted Cruz also tweeted that he was alright but that some are injured.

It was reported that there were two people on the garbage truck. One was reportedly flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. 

Dr. Roger Marshall who was on board the train reportedly helped two people in the garbage truck who are now being taken to the hospital. Dr. Marshall tweeted they are injured badly.

